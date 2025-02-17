AGL59.39▲ 3.41 (0.06%)AIRLINK186.81▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)BOP12.17▲ 1.07 (0.10%)CNERGY7.11▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML52.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC105.07▼ -1.02 (-0.01%)FCCL37.08▲ 0.43 (0.01%)FFL14.69▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.73▲ 0.84 (0.01%)HUMNL13.25▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF45.65▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC199.44▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PAEL37.59▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL170.54▼ -2.92 (-0.02%)PRL32.91▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PTC23.31▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL95.62▼ -6.12 (-0.06%)TELE8.02▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.41▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP11.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET20.84▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG62.26▼ -5.14 (-0.08%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Unique School among 84 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 84 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 28 buildings in Gulberg, Faisal Town and Model Town, 31 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 25 in Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Crescent Grammar School, Knowledge School, Fatima Grammar School, Iqra School, Star Grammar High School, Sweet Ways Public School, Ambitious Academy, saloon, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, workshops, offices and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams partially/fully demolished several structures in Wapda Town and OPF Housing Scheme, and on Pine Avenue for violations of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Star Grammar School among 69 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

