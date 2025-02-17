AGL59.39▲ 3.41 (0.06%)AIRLINK186.81▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)BOP12.17▲ 1.07 (0.10%)CNERGY7.11▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML52.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC105.07▼ -1.02 (-0.01%)FCCL37.08▲ 0.43 (0.01%)FFL14.69▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.73▲ 0.84 (0.01%)HUMNL13.25▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF45.65▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC199.44▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PAEL37.59▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL170.54▼ -2.92 (-0.02%)PRL32.91▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PTC23.31▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL95.62▼ -6.12 (-0.06%)TELE8.02▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.41▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP11.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET20.84▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG62.26▼ -5.14 (-0.08%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Punjab digitizes over 674,000 government officers’ profiles

LAHORE – Through the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), Punjab government has so far digitalized profiles of over 674,000 officers working in different department.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed the HRMIS for easing the working of government departments.

Progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf further informed that the HRMIS has also facilitated the issuance of transfer notifications for over 212,000 government officers, streamlining personnel management and expediting administrative processes across the province.

This comprehensive system maintains accurate records—including profiles, skills, postings, and performance data—ensuring enhanced transparency and efficiency in public administration.

In his remarks on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf stated, “The HRMIS is ensuring transparency and effective administration in our government departments. By modernizing the records of public servants, the system has not only enhanced governance but also significantly improved the efficiency of service delivery.”

Staff Report

