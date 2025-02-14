AGL55.7▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)AIRLINK189.5▲ 1.47 (0.01%)BOP11.64▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.91▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML55.15▲ 0.65 (0.01%)DGKC109.9▲ 1.82 (0.02%)FCCL38.55▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL15.31▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC130.95▲ 0.8 (0.01%)HUMNL13.69▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.38▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.24▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF47▲ 1.32 (0.03%)NBP75.82▲ 0.9 (0.01%)OGDC206.91▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL40▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.06▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PPL179.6▲ 0.76 (0.00%)PRL36.19▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC24.2▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL103.17▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TELE8.4▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.79▲ 0.85 (0.03%)TPLP12.23▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.1▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TRG68.15▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY29.83▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia Today – 14 February 2025

All Time High Gold Prices Climb To Rs281800 Per Tola In Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s gold prices remains stable despite surge in global prices of bullion on February 14, 2025 Friday.

Today’s Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Type Price per Gram  Change
22 Carat Gold SAR 332 No change
24 Carat Gold SAR 360 No change
18 Carat Gold SAR 271.60 No change

Gold Price for Bulk Quantities:

  • 8 grams of 22 Carat Gold is valued at SAR 2,656, while 24 Carat Gold and 18 Carat Gold are both priced at SAR 2,880 and SAR 2,172.80, respectively.
  • 10 grams of 22 Carat Gold costs SAR 3,320, 24 Carat Gold is priced at SAR 3,600, and 18 Carat Gold is at SAR 2,716.
  • For larger quantities, 100 grams of 22 Carat Gold stands at SAR 33,200, 24 Carat Gold is SAR 36,000, and 18 Carat Gold is priced at SAR 27,160.

Despite the global rise, the prices in Saudi Arabia have remained steady, indicating a strong alignment with international market movements.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee on 14 February 2025 Friday

Web Desk (Lahore)

