Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 30 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to increase in local market amid upward trend in international market on Saturday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 363,800 after an increase of Rs1,300 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs311,814.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,411 per ounce after gaining $12.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 363,800 Rs4,121 Lahore 363,800 Rs4,121 Islamabad 363,800 Rs4,121 Peshawar 363,800 Rs4,121 Quetta 363,800 Rs4,121 Sialkot 363,800 Rs4,121 Hyderabad 363,800 Rs4,121 Faisalabad 363,800 Rs4,121

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained steady and stood at Rs.4,122 and Rs.3,533, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.