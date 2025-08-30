BISE Bannu 12th class results 2025 today – Ways to check online

BANNU – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu is schedule to declare the intermediate part 2 or class 12 results for first annual examinations 2025 today (August 30).

The jurisdiction of the Bannu Baord consists of District Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan.

A result ceremony will be held at the office of the board at 10 am when position holders will be announced.

The complete results will be uploaded on the BISE Abbottabad website at 2 pm.

Check BISE Bannu 12 Class Results Online

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of BISE Bannu (https://www.biseb.edu.pk/index.php). They will need to enter their roll number to get the detailed DMC.

Check Intermediate Part 2 Results via SMS

Candidates can also check BISE Bannu results for class 12 via SMS. Following are the steps to get results through SMS:

Open SMS section on your mobile phone.

Type your Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 9818 to get results.

Result Gazette

The Bannu board will also upload the detailed results or gazette on its official website.