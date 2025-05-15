AGL56.07▲ 5.1 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.96▲ 0.08 (0.00%)BOP9.91▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.53▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML36.03▲ 3.28 (0.10%)DGKC147.48▼ -3.26 (-0.02%)FCCL47.86▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFL14.68▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC137.97▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.87▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.29▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.16▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF75.31▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)NBP86.79▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)OGDC212.67▼ -5.99 (-0.03%)PAEL46.13▲ 0.83 (0.02%)PIBTL8.57▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL169.91▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL31.14▲ 1.59 (0.05%)PTC20.05▼ -0.08 (0.00%)SEARL83.77▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE7.21▲ 0.22 (0.03%)TOMCL31.16▲ 1.02 (0.03%)TPLP8.42▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TREET19.26▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.2▲ 2.91 (0.05%)UNITY27.35▲ 1.22 (0.05%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 15 May, 2025

Gold Prices Increase By Rs6100 Per Tola In Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in local market on Thursday. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 344,200 after a decline of Rs2,300.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Lahore Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Islamabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Peshawar Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Quetta Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Sialkot Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Hyderabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400
Faisalabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,235 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,482.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

