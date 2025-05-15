Gold rate in Pakistan today, 15 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in local market on Thursday. In local market, price of gold stood at Rs. 344,200 after a decline of Rs2,300.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Lahore Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Islamabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Peshawar Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Quetta Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Sialkot Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Hyderabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400 Faisalabad Rs. 341,900 Rs3,400

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,235 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,482.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week