100 prize bond draw May 2025 today: Top winners, complete results list

Rs100 Prize Bond draw will be held by National Savings Centre, Sialkot, today May 15 and there will be one lucky persons to grab the grand prize of Rs700,000.

Every Pakistani citizen is eligible to buy prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers across the country.

The bondholders can win prizes while there is no threat to their investing amount as they can redeem the prize bonds anytime without deductions.

Rs100 Prize Bond Wining Amount

The winner of the first prize will get a whooping amount of Rs700,000 where there are three prizes of Rs200,000 each for second winners. The winners of the third prize will get Rs1,000 each.

100 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The complete draw results of Rs100 prize bond will be updated here as soon as it is shared by the National Savings Centre after the draw.

First prize (Rs700,000): 247226

Second prize (Rs200,000): 116352, 223214, 727137

Third prize (Rs1000): 1199 winners

Winners of prize bonds are required to visit any office of the SBP Banking Services Corporation to claim the prize money.

Upcoming Draws of Rs100 Prize Bond

August 15, 2025 – Lahore

November 17, 2025 – Hyderabad

It is recalled that 15% income tax deducted on the amount of prize money.