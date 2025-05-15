1500 prize bond draw May 2025 today: Results, winners list

1500 prize bond draw results: The National Savings Centre in Karachi is all set to conduct the draw of Rs1,500 prize bond with people eagerly waiting for the results and grab the prizes.

The draw will be held at 10am Pakistan Standard Time while general public is allowed to attend the event at the Karachi office.

The holders of Rs1,500 prize bond are expecting to win the grand prize in today’s draw.

Every Pakistani is entitled to purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The winners can claim the prize money claim at any SBP BSC field office, designated commercial bank branches and National Saving Centers, on the prescribed claim form.

1500 Prize Bond Prize Money

As per the central bank, the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million while there are three prizes for second winners as each will get Rs1 million.

Similarly, there are 1,696 third prizes with each winner getting the Rs18,500.

1500 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The complete draw results of the Rs1500 prize bond will be updated here as soon as they are released by the National Savings Centre.

In previous draw, the first prize was won by the prize bond number 402432 while the winners of second prizes are 543452, 764165, and 814653.

Under the revised tax policy, winners will be taxed at different rates depending on their tax-filing status. Tax filers will be subject to a 15percent tax on their prize winnings, while non-filers will face higher 30pc tax. This means that winners who are registered tax filers will see a smaller portion of their prize amount deducted compared to those who haven’t filed taxes.