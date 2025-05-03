Gold Rates end week with Rs2300 dip in Pakistan; Check New Price List here

KARACHI – Gold Prices in Pakistan witnessed a negative trajectory on the last working day of the week, as rates saw a roller coaster ride amid massive buying in the local and international markets.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola moving down by Rs2,300, settling at Rs342,200 whereas price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,972 to Rs293,381.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Change
|New Price
|Per Tola
|-2,300
|342,200
|10 Grams
|-1,972
|293,381
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|30-April
|Rs345,800
|29-April
|Rs349,200
|28-April
|Rs347,100
|25-April
|Rs348,700
|24-April
|Rs352,000
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained steady, holding at Rs3,427 per tola.
This follows a decline on Friday, when gold was priced at Rs344,500 per tola after losing Rs1,300. The international market also saw a decrease in gold prices on Friday, with the price per ounce falling by $13 to $3,263, along with a premium of $20.
The fluctuation in gold prices continues to impact local markets, with investors and consumers alike monitoring global trends closely.
