Gold Rates end week with Rs2300 dip in Pakistan; Check New Price List here

KARACHI Gold Prices in Pakistan witnessed a negative trajectory on the last working day of the week, as rates saw a roller coaster ride amid massive buying in the local and international markets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola moving down by Rs2,300, settling at Rs342,200 whereas price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,972 to Rs293,381.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Change  New Price 
Per Tola -2,300 342,200
10 Grams -1,972 293,381

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained steady, holding at Rs3,427 per tola.

This follows a decline on Friday, when gold was priced at Rs344,500 per tola after losing Rs1,300. The international market also saw a decrease in gold prices on Friday, with the price per ounce falling by $13 to $3,263, along with a premium of $20.

The fluctuation in gold prices continues to impact local markets, with investors and consumers alike monitoring global trends closely.

Web Desk (Lahore)

