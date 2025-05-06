Gold prices increase by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24-Karat gold in Pakistan increased by Rs6,100 per tola and settled at Rs356, 100 in the local markets.

The price of 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs5, 232 to Rs305, 300.

The gold prices soared to an all-time high in Pakistan after a significant increase in the international bullion market.

According to market sources, the price of gold in the international market rose by $61 per ounce, reaching $3,377. The sharp increase in global rates led to a parallel hike in domestic prices.

Silver prices followed the upward trend. The rate for one tola of silver increased by Rs. 57 to Rs. 3,482, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 22, reaching Rs. 2,985.

The market analysts attributed the continued rise in gold prices to global economic uncertainty and increased demand for safe-haven assets. They warn that volatility may persist in the coming days, depending on geopolitical developments and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.