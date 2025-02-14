AGL55.7▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)AIRLINK189.5▲ 1.47 (0.01%)BOP11.64▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.91▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML55.15▲ 0.65 (0.01%)DGKC109.9▲ 1.82 (0.02%)FCCL38.55▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL15.31▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC130.95▲ 0.8 (0.01%)HUMNL13.69▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.38▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.24▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF47▲ 1.32 (0.03%)NBP75.82▲ 0.9 (0.01%)OGDC206.91▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL40▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.06▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PPL179.6▲ 0.76 (0.00%)PRL36.19▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC24.2▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL103.17▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TELE8.4▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.79▲ 0.85 (0.03%)TPLP12.23▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.1▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TRG68.15▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY29.83▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee on 14 February 2025 Friday

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal moved down against Pakistani rupee, standing at Rs74.36 on Friday, February 14, 2025 after drop of 0.16 from Thursday.

The selling rate of the Riyal also saw a drop, with exchange companies offering it for Rs74.75-74.80, a slight decline from previous rates.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today

Date Rate
Thursday Rs74.20
Friday Rs74.36

As of today, 1,000 Saudi Riyals can be exchanged for Rs74,360 in Pakistani currency. The strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia continue, with the Kingdom offering vital financial support to Pakistan in challenging times.

Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy. In December 2024, remittances from the Kingdom reached a record $770.6 million, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous month and a 33% rise compared to the same month last year.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

