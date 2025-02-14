Pakistan, New Zealand all set for Tri-Series Final; Check Squads, Prediction, Live Streaming

KARACHI – The final is here as an electrifying showdown between Pakistan and New Zealand of ongoing tri-series excites fans. All eyes are on the National Stadium in Karachi as Men in Green and Black Caps will go head-to-head in what promises to be a nail-biting contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand

The action is set to start at 2:00 PM, and fans are buzzing with excitement for high-octane clash ahead of the Champions Trophy.

After starting series with loss agains Kiwis, Pakistan made impressive comeback against South Africa. Chasing mamoth target of 353, Pakistan’s top order initially struggled, with Babar Azam departing for just 23. Rizwan and Salman Agha then took charge. Agha’s brilliant 134 off 103 balls and Rizwan’s unbeaten 122 off 128 balls led Pakistan to a thrilling win.

On the other hand, New Zealand displayed their A-game in tri-series. In their last encounter against South Africa, despite a 6-wicket defeat, the visitors demonstrated remarkable performances.

Top performers like Matt Henry and William O’Rourke took crucial wickets to restrict South Africa to 304, and Kane Williamson’s brilliant 133* led the Kiwis to a comfortable victory. Their consistent form makes them formidable opponents in the final.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Squads

Pakistan New Zealand Fakhar Zaman Will Young Babar Azam Devon Conway Saud Shakeel Kane Williamson Mohammad Rizwan (w/c) Daryl Mitchell Salman Agha Tom Latham (w) Tayyab Tahir Glenn Phillips Khushdil Shah Michael Bracewell Shaheen Afridi Mitchell Santner (c) Mohammad Hasnain Matt Henry Naseem Shah Ben Sears Abrar Ahmed William O’Rourke Kamran Ghulam Rachin Ravindra Faheem Ashraf Mark Chapman Haris Rauf Nathan Smith Akif Javed Lockie Ferguson Usman Khan

Pakistan vs New Zealand Final Prediction

Pakistan is favorite to clinch victory in the final, having edge of playing in homeground while they will have tough time, facing New Zealand.

Pak vs NZ Final Live Streaming

The game will be air live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports and A-Sports.

If you are looking to watch on mobile, the action will be available on Tamasha, myco and Tapmad in Pakistan.