Seven new judges Join Supreme Court with Oath-Taking Ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi administered oath to newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the apex court. The appointments come after the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the judges, with their appointments confirmed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The new judges are:

Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, former Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court

Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, former Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court

Salahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge of the Sindh High Court

Shakeel Ahmad, Judge of the Peshawar High Court

Aamer Farooq, former Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court

Ishtiaq Ibrahim, former Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court

Additionally, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took the oath as an acting judge of the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the official notification of these appointments on Thursday. In a separate event, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to Junaid Ghaffar as the acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, and two Supreme Court judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, boycotted the JCP meeting. These members called for the delay of the meeting until a decision on the challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the seniority issue of Islamabad High Court judges was reached.

