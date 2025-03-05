AGL59.02▲ 2.13 (0.04%)AIRLINK174.6▼ -4.26 (-0.02%)BOP12.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DCL8.9▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.1▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)DGKC119.44▲ 0.15 (0.00%)FCCL39.93▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.68▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC133.63▼ -0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.37▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF53.19▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP79.81▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC212.91▼ -0.41 (0.00%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.58▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL171.11▼ -1.64 (-0.01%)PRL33.33▼ -0.86 (-0.03%)PTC23.02▼ -0.72 (-0.03%)SEARL91.37▼ -1.88 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL30.87▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP10.99▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET20.37▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG58.3▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY28.93▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Gold Prices in Pakistan further hikes as per Tola rate touches Rs307,000; Check Rates here

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed another hike as the price per tola climbed to Rs307,000 on Wednesday after single-day gain of Rs700.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows the price of bullion moving up on Wednesday, with the price per tola increasing by Rs700 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw a rise, increasing by Rs601, pushing the price to Rs263,203.

Today Gold Price

Gold  Price Increase New Price
Price per Tola Rs700 Rs307,000
Price per 10 Grams Rs601 Rs263,203

Globally, the price of gold witnessed an increase of USD5, now standing at $2,921 per ounce on March 5, 2025.

The yellow metal has long been regarded as safe-haven investment, particularly during periods of inflation, political instability, and economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
3-March Rs301,500
1-March Rs300,000
28-Feb Rs300,500
27-Feb Rs303,000
26-Feb Rs306,300
25-Feb Rs308,700
24-Feb Rs309,500

Pakistan Gold Prices see big increase amid buying frenzy; Check new rates here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold likely to prevail

  • Pakistan

Bilal Bin Saqib appointed chief advisor to finance minister on Crypto Council

  • Pakistan

Fruits go out of reach of common citizens in Karachi during Ramazan

  • Pakistan

16 terrorists killed, five soldiers martyred as Bannu Cantt attack foiled: ISPR

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer