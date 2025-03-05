Gold Prices in Pakistan further hikes as per Tola rate touches Rs307,000; Check Rates here

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed another hike as the price per tola climbed to Rs307,000 on Wednesday after single-day gain of Rs700.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows the price of bullion moving up on Wednesday, with the price per tola increasing by Rs700 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw a rise, increasing by Rs601, pushing the price to Rs263,203.

Today Gold Price

Gold Price Increase New Price Price per Tola Rs700 Rs307,000 Price per 10 Grams Rs601 Rs263,203

Globally, the price of gold witnessed an increase of USD5, now standing at $2,921 per ounce on March 5, 2025.

The yellow metal has long been regarded as safe-haven investment, particularly during periods of inflation, political instability, and economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week