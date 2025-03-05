Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather will likely prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather will likely prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and the next 2-3 days. Extremely cold weather will likely prevail in hilly areas. However, gusty winds are likely in central/southern parts.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03°C and 05°C on Thursday and Friday, and 04°C and 06°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05°C and 07°C on Thursday and Friday, and 06°C and 08°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and over most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore and Kalam was recorded at -06°C, in Skardu at -04°C, Quetta and Malam Jabba at -03°C, and Gupis, Kalat and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.