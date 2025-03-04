AGL56.89▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK178.86▲ 4.58 (0.03%)BOP12.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.46▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML45.85▲ 1.63 (0.04%)DGKC119.29▲ 0.39 (0.00%)FCCL39.99▲ 0.22 (0.01%)FFL14.67▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC133.9▲ 2.11 (0.02%)HUMNL13.08▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.42▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP79.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)OGDC213.32▲ 1.56 (0.01%)PAEL41.86▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL9.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)PPL172.75▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL34.19▲ 1.03 (0.03%)PTC23.74▲ 0.51 (0.02%)SEARL93.25▲ 8.48 (0.10%)TELE7.98▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL31.07▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TPLP11.03▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET20.87▲ 0.66 (0.03%)TRG58.78▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY28.76▲ 0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.4▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan Gold Prices see big increase amid buying frenzy; Check new rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another big increase on Tuesday, as prices per tola climbed by Rs4800 per tola to Rs306,300.

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise on Tuesday, reflecting an increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reached Rs306,300, marking an increase of Rs4,800.

Today Gold Rates

Items Price Increase
Gold (per tola) 306,300 4,800
Gold (per 10 grams) 262,602 4,115

The price for 10 grams of gold climbed to Rs262,602, with an increase of Rs4,115, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association.

The gold rate in the global market reached $2,916 per ounce, with an added premium of $20, reflecting a daily increase of $47.

In the silver market, the price also rose by Rs45, settling at Rs3,315 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
1-March Rs300,000
28-Feb Rs300,500
27-Feb Rs303,000
26-Feb Rs306,300
25-Feb Rs308,700
24-Feb Rs309,500
22-Feb Rs308,000

Web Desk (Lahore)

