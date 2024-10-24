Gold prices in Pakistan drop after climbing to record high

ISLAMABAD – Gold price in Pakistan decreased on Thursday after it surged to record high due to increase in demand amid wedding season.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs283,100 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,971 to reach Rs242,713

The bullion rates also witnessed downward trend in the international market where per ounce was traded at $2,734 after a decline of $23.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold -2,300 Rs283,100 10 Grams of Gold -1,971 Rs242,713

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,350 while 10-gram was sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan continued to break all previous records amid rising global prices .

Per tola gold price surged by Rs2,000 to hit Rs285,400 while the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs244,684 in Pakistan.