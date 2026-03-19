Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More rain, winds, hailstorms likely

More intermittent rain and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening and night and Friday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of these weather conditions, more intermittent rain and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and at scattered places of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Sindh on Thursday evening and night and Friday.

Possible Impacts:

Daytime temperatures will decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 16°C and 18°C on Friday and Saturday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in twin cities and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/central Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, and upper Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Karachi (Korangi 56, Nazimabad 30, Masroor Base 22, Orangi Town, Surjani Town 16, D.H.A (Phase 2) 15, University Road, Bahria Town 13, Keamari 12, Gulshan-E-Hadeed 11, Faisal Base, Airport Old Area, Saadi Town 09, Jinnah Terminal 08, Dadu 12, Nawabshah, Badin, Diplo 10, Mohenjo-Daro 09, Padidan, Tando Jam, Islamkot 08, Hyderabad 07, Chhor 06, Chachro 05, Khairpur, Sakrand, Mithi 04, Sukkur 03, Larkana, Dhali 02, Rohri & Mir Pur Khas 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 36, Parachinar 29, Malam Jabba 23, Dir (Upper 22, Lower 10), Risalpur 19, Saidu Sharif 17, Mardan 16, Kakul 14, Balakot 13, Peshawar (City 12, Airport 10), Pattan 12, Kalam 10, Kamra 08, Bannu, Kohat 07, Drosh 06, Chitral 05, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 04, City 01), Mir Khani 04

Balochistan: Panjgur, Lasbella 27, Quetta (Samungli 13, Sheikhmanda 09), Turbat 13, Pishin 10, Barkhan 06, Zhob 05, Kalat 02, Gwadar, Jiwani 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport & City 26), Rawalakot, Garhi Dopatta, Kotli 11

Punjab: Attock 25, Murree 23, Sialkot (City 11, Airport08), Islamabad (Saidpur 12, Zeropoint 10, Golra, Airport 07, Bokra 06), Chakwal 10, Gujranwala, Narowal 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Kattarian 08, Shamsabad 07, Katcheri, Pirwidahi, Gawalmandi 06), Mianwali 07, Mangla 06, Lahore (City 05, Airport, Tajpura, Farrukhabad 04, Jail Road, Mughalpura, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Johar Town, Shadipura, Saggian 03), Hafizabad 05, Layyah, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad 04, Gujrat 03, Mandi Bahuddin, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Bhakkar 02, Sargodha City, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Shorkot 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu and Astore 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Turbat was recorded at 34°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84%.