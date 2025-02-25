AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold prices come down by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan after touching record high

Gold Prices Come Down By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan After Touching Record High
ISLAMABAD – Gold price moved down by Rs800 per tola in local market amid global price correction.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows the price of single tola of gold plunged by Rs800, bringing it down to Rs308,700 while ten grams saw a reduction of Rs686, currently priced at Rs264,660.

Today Gold Rates

Commodity Price Change New Price
Per Tola  – Rs800 Rs308,700
Per 10 Grams  – Rs686 Rs264,660

The fluctuation in value of precious metals has drawn attention, as the global economy continues to experience uncertainties and market adjustments.

Market analysts suggest that these changes could signal further shifts in the coming weeks, making it important for investors to stay informed on potential price movements.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week

Dates 24K Gold
22-Feb Rs308,000
21-Feb Rs307,000
20-Feb Rs309,000
19-Feb Rs308,000
18-Feb Rs304,200
17-Feb Rs303,200
15-Feb Rs301,500

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices have also witnessed slight decline, with the price of one tola silver dropped by Rs45, now standing at Rs3350 per tola.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

