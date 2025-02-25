Gold prices come down by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan after touching record high

ISLAMABAD – Gold price moved down by Rs800 per tola in local market amid global price correction.
Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows the price of single tola of gold plunged by Rs800, bringing it down to Rs308,700 while ten grams saw a reduction of Rs686, currently priced at Rs264,660.
Today Gold Rates
The fluctuation in value of precious metals has drawn attention, as the global economy continues to experience uncertainties and market adjustments.
Market analysts suggest that these changes could signal further shifts in the coming weeks, making it important for investors to stay informed on potential price movements.
Gold Rates in Pakistan this week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|22-Feb
|Rs308,000
|21-Feb
|Rs307,000
|20-Feb
|Rs309,000
|19-Feb
|Rs308,000
|18-Feb
|Rs304,200
|17-Feb
|Rs303,200
|15-Feb
|Rs301,500
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices have also witnessed slight decline, with the price of one tola silver dropped by Rs45, now standing at Rs3350 per tola.
