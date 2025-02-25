AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

UHS approves shifting of its campuses to solar energy

LAHORE – On Tuesday, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) granted approval to shift both campuses to solar energy.

The decision was taken at the 58th BoG meeting chaired by Justice (Retd) Sheikh Ahmad Farooq.

The project, with an estimated cost of PKR 75 million, is expected to result in an annual electricity bill savings of PKR 55 million for the university. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has provided a grant of PKR 20 million to support the initiative.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore presented the university’s annual performance report during the meeting. He highlighted major reforms undertaken over the past year, the transparent conduct of the MDCAT examination, and the merit-based admissions in public and private medical colleges.

The Board members commended the university’s achievements and particularly appreciated the initiative to establish clinical laboratory services. Furthermore, the BoG granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a Directorate of Sports at UHS and ratified the decisions of the university’s Syndicate.

The board also endorsed the upgrade of the university’s Quality Assurance Cell to the latest HEC guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Capt. (Retd) Zahid Saeed, Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, Additional Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare Department Dr Sidrah Saleem, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, and Registrar Kiran Fatima. Prof Salima Hashmi and a representative from the Punjab Finance Department participated online.

Staff Report

