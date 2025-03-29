AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expresses desire to work with Pakistani actors

MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday expressed his willingness to work with the Pakistani actors.

“I am ready to work with Pakistani actors,” said Salman Khan while talking to the reporters.

He was responding to the questions. The actor said that Pakistani actors can come with the government approval and a visa.

Salman Khan is promoting his upcoming film “Sikandar” these days  which is set to release on March 30.

During a media interaction, he answered the various questions including his thoughts on working with the Pakistani actors.

It may be mentioned here that several renowned Pakistani actors have previously worked in Bollywood, including Sajal Aly, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Javed Sheikh and Imran Abbas among others.

Web Desk Staff

