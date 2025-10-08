AGL78.42▲ 4.55 (0.06%)AIRLINK160.95▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)BOP33.63▼ -1.45 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.58▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DCL15.5▲ 0.26 (0.02%)DFML30.94▼ -0.9 (-0.03%)DGKC243.44▼ -0.34 (0.00%)FCCL57.32▼ -2.15 (-0.04%)FFL20.71▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC213.68▼ -1.29 (-0.01%)HUMNL15.03▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL7.23▲ 0.25 (0.04%)KOSM7.2▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF104.14▼ -1.66 (-0.02%)NBP213.8▼ -0.92 (0.00%)OGDC269.56▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL54.87▼ -1.31 (-0.02%)PIBTL15.37▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL195.64▼ -1.79 (-0.01%)PRL36.41▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PTC33.37▲ 2.23 (0.07%)SEARL116.12▼ -2.96 (-0.02%)TELE9.07▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL67.7▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TPLP11.02▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET29.4▲ 0.98 (0.03%)TRG70.21▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY24.02▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.67▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Gold price surges to Rs425,178 Per Tola as global rates break $4,000 mark

Pakistan Gold Prices At New High After Another Hike In Local Market

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan jumped to Rs425,178, up by Rs8,400 in a single day, as international prices remained above $4,000 per ounce, hitting $4,039 with a $20 premium, continuing its historic rally.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices surged to unprecedented levels on Wednesday, after sharp increase in international markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Date Price per Tola
8-Oct-25 425,178
7-Oct-25 416,778
6-Oct-25 415,278
4-Oct-25 409,878
3-Oct-25 407,778
2-Oct-25 407,778
1-Oct-25 410,278
30-Sep-25 406,778
29-Sep-25 403,600

The global gold market also continued its historic rally, surpassing $4,000 per ounce for the first time. International rates touched $4,039 per ounce, including a $20 premium, representing an $84 rise in one day.

Silver prices in Pakistan followed the upward trend, increasing by Rs55 per tola to Rs4,984.

Per Tola Gold rate hits Rs416,000 in Pakistan as investors rush to bullion

 

