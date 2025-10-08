Pakistan urged to check use of substandard batteries in EVs

Stakeholders have urged the government to check the use of substandard and unreliable batteries in electric vehicles.

Globally, Lithium-ion batteries are known for their superior technology and quality. They offer longer life span, faster charging time, high energy storage, greater efficiency, and longer range, thus offering far better value for money in the long run.

In Pakistan, more than 90 per cent of electric bikes being sold are equipped with lead-acid batteries with a single graphene coating.

Terming this a big joke, Director General PAMA Abdul Waheed Khan said that the consumers will never opt for any EV once their confidence is shattered after buying vehicles with poor-quality batteries. He said that the prevailing scenario will undo all the government efforts to promote electric vehicles.

The government has launched the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) program 2025-30. NEV levy of up to 3% on ICE vehicles will enable the government to offer subsidies worth Rs. 122 billion across the automotive spectrum. One of the preconditions, among others, is that only electric vehicles with Lithium or advanced battery technologies will qualify for the scheme.

The majority of electric two-wheelers in Pakistan are equipped with graphene-coated lead-acid batteries, Mr Khan said, adding that no manufacturer is offering warranties beyond 24 months for these batteries, whereas lithium batteries are usually provided with a five-year warranty or more.

He said that vested interests are distorting production and sales figures of two and three-wheeler vehicles produced in different leading world markets. He said that the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2025 report was contradictory to their claims.

According to the report, China led with recording sales of 7 million electric two-wheelers, followed by India with 1.3 million, Vietnam with 250,000, and Indonesia with 105,000 units.

He appealed to the government not to bow down to such gimmicks and ensure that national resources are being spent on proven and safe technology batteries only.