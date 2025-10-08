Who is Sohail Afridi: All you need to know about new KP CM?

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur formally announced to step down from his role as Sohail Afridi is picked to replace him on the directives of party founder Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sources have indicated that a decision has been made to replace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Suhail Afridi, a first-time member of the Provincial Assembly from PK-70 and hailing from Khyber district, is reportedly the front-runner for the position.

Sohail Afridi

Afridi, who previously served as PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Insaf Students Federation president, has been the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works.

After last cabinet reshuffle, Afridi was appointed as the Minister for Higher Education.

He is also a member of PTI’s Central Executive Committee and won his seat in the 2024 general elections from Khyber district for the first time.

Afridi is also abusinessman who holds a degree in Economics, has made his political debut by securing seat in the KP Assembly in 2024 general elections.

Representing PK-70 Khyber-II constituency, Afridi won the election with a commanding 31,649 votes. His closest rival, Bilawal Afridi of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), received 7,401 votes.