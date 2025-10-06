Rs415,000 Per Tola: Gold prices climb at lightning speed in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan kickstarted week, jumping to unprecedented levels at Rs415,278 per tola after jaw-dropping single-day spike of Rs5,400 whereas 10-gram gold soared to Rs356,033.

The rally comes amid global gold boom, as international prices blasted past $3,900 an ounce for first time ever. Spot gold hit an all-time high of $3,924.39 per ounce, fueled by safe-haven buying amid a plunging yen and uncertainty over the US government shutdown.

Today Gold Rates

Date Amount 6 October 415,275 5 October 409,878 3 October 409,878 2 October 407,778 1 October 410,278

Silver didn’t lag behind either, inching up Rs53 to Rs4,949 per tola, making it another shining opportunity for investors.

Experts warn that the gold surge could continue as global economic uncertainties drive investors toward safe-haven assets. With prices climbing at this pace, Pakistanis are rushing to buy gold before it skyrockets even further.

The gold frenzy is not just a local story but a global phenomenon, with US December gold futures hitting $3,947.30, leaving traders and investors on the edge of their seats.