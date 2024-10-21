Gold Price in Pakistan climbs toward Rs3Lac Per Tola amid record rally

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan are moving toward Rs3lac per tola amid a merry run due to huge demand, and the price is now moving toward Rs282,300.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of yellow metal continued its positive srurge and is at all time high. The price of 24-carat gold moved up by Rs500 per tola, reaching Rs282,300.

Meanwhile, the cost of 10 grams of gold saw jump of Rs429, hovering around Rs242,027.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold +500 Rs282,300 10 Grams of Gold +429 Rs242,027

In global market, gold prices are following pace, increasing by 0.3 percent to $2,729.40 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $2,744.80.