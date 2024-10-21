AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Gold Price in Pakistan climbs toward Rs3Lac Per Tola amid record rally

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan are moving toward Rs3lac per tola amid a merry run due to huge demand, and the price is now moving toward Rs282,300.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of yellow metal continued its positive srurge and is at all time high. The price of 24-carat gold moved up by Rs500 per tola, reaching Rs282,300.

Meanwhile, the cost of 10 grams of gold saw jump of Rs429, hovering around Rs242,027.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold +500 Rs282,300
10 Grams of Gold +429 Rs242,027

In global market, gold prices are following pace, increasing by 0.3 percent to $2,729.40 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $2,744.80.

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 21 October 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

SECP engages provinces for ‘Insured Pakistan’ Initiative

  • Gold Rate

Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on October 21

  • Business, Featured

Honda CD 70 Red latest price in Pakistan from October 2024

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 21 October 2024

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer