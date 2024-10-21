AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

India, China forge Patrolling Pact to ease Himalayan Border Tensions

India China Forge Patrolling Pact To Ease Himalayan Border Tensions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

NEW DELHI – India-China border disputes heightened tensions in recent times and even led to military buildups along their border, and now both countries reached an agreement on a patrolling arrangement in the disputed areas.

The agreement aims to ease tensions and facilitate disengagement after a deadly confrontation between the Asian sides, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The fresh talks between diplomatic and military negotiators from both sides led to this consensus on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates Indian and Chinese territories from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian government or Chinese authorities have not shared any specific details about the arrangements.

The recent development comes ahead of Indian Narendra Modi’s participation in BRICS summit, where he may engage in discussions with Chinese President.

The disputed land between the two sides is over 3000km in Himalayan region, with infrastructure development escalating tensions. Both sides are nuclear powers, and concerns about potential escalation and economic repercussions, given Beijing’s status as a major trading partner.

Political strains between leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping complicate matters, prompting calls for dialogue to avert further conflict.

Chinese and Indian Troops Clash at Sikkim Border

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • International

Turkish religious leader Fethullah Gülen passes away

  • International

Latest renewal fee for Pakistani passport in UAE from October 2024

  • Business, Featured

Honda CD 70 Red latest price in Pakistan from October 2024

  • Featured, Lifestyle

Bakhtawar Bhutto blessed with third son

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer