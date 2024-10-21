India, China forge Patrolling Pact to ease Himalayan Border Tensions

NEW DELHI – India-China border disputes heightened tensions in recent times and even led to military buildups along their border, and now both countries reached an agreement on a patrolling arrangement in the disputed areas.

The agreement aims to ease tensions and facilitate disengagement after a deadly confrontation between the Asian sides, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The fresh talks between diplomatic and military negotiators from both sides led to this consensus on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates Indian and Chinese territories from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian government or Chinese authorities have not shared any specific details about the arrangements.

The recent development comes ahead of Indian Narendra Modi’s participation in BRICS summit, where he may engage in discussions with Chinese President.

The disputed land between the two sides is over 3000km in Himalayan region, with infrastructure development escalating tensions. Both sides are nuclear powers, and concerns about potential escalation and economic repercussions, given Beijing’s status as a major trading partner.

Political strains between leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping complicate matters, prompting calls for dialogue to avert further conflict.