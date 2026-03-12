PSL 11 trophy unveiled as top league enters new era

The trophy of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 was unveiled in a ceremony held at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s marquee T20 tournament.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, representatives of all eight teams, officials from title sponsor HBL, and representatives of Hanif Jewellers attended the ceremony.

The trophy, designed and manufactured by Hanif Jewellers, has been handcrafted by 18 master artisans who devoted more than 2,600 hours to complete the masterpiece. The design reflects the journey and growth of the HBL Pakistan Super League over the past decade.

At the base of the trophy, eight emerald-cut Gemstones represent the colours of the eight HBL PSL franchises, symbolising the pride of the cities they represent. The tall structure of the trophy signifies discipline, determination and teamwork required to reach the pinnacle of the competition, while the Crescent and Star at the top reflect unity, hope and national pride.

The trophy is adorned with more than 1,600 Gemstones, highlighting the craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its creation.

Salman Naseer said:

“This is a historic occasion for the HBL Pakistan Super League as we step into a new era after completing 10 seasons. Over the years, the league has grown stronger with the addition of new teams, record-breaking player auctions, landmark broadcast agreements and ever-increasing support from fans across Pakistan and around the world.

“We are grateful to HBL for standing with the Pakistan Super League from day one and playing a vital role in its success. I would also like to thank our franchise owners for their continued trust and commitment, and Hanif Jewellers for crafting a magnificent trophy that truly reflects the prestige and ambition of this league.”

The 11th edition will feature eight teams and 44 matches across six venues, with the opening match set to take place between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on Thursday, March 26.