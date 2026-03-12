In first message, Iran’s Khamenei vows revenge of martyrs, threatens Strait of Hormuz closure

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned Strait of Hormuz must stay closed and American bases are targets, vowing vengeance for every life lost to foreign powers.

In dramatic first public statement since assuming power, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sent shockwaves across the globe, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as a “tool of pressure” against the West. Khamenei also issued chilling warning, all U.S. military bases in the region are targets and would face attack if necessary.

On the social media platform X, Mojtaba vowed relentless retribution for every Iranian killed by foreign powers. “We will not forgo vengeance for the blood of our martyrs,” Khamenei declared. “Every citizen lost to the enemy counts as a separate case in the file of vengeance.”

Acknowledging immense challenge of succeeding legends like Imam Khomeini and former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said he learned of his appointment through state media like the rest of the nation.

Tensions escalated further as Iranian security chief Ali Larijani threatened to plunge the region into darkness if the U.S. attacks Tehran’s electricity infrastructure. “The entire region could go dark in less than 30 minutes, giving ample opportunity to target U.S. servicemen,” Larijani warned. Trump had previously boasted that U.S. forces could knock out Iran’s power grid in under an hour, potentially leaving reconstruction to span a generation.

US President Donald Trump signaled that halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions outweighs concerns about oil prices. “We are the world’s largest oil producer, but stopping Iran’s nuclear program and preventing regional destruction is far more critical,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.