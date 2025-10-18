Gold price decreases by Rs10, 600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold decreased by Rs10,600 per tola in local markets across Pakistan on Saturday.

The new gold price of 24 karat settled at Rs 446, 300 per tola.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association also confirmed the development.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs9,088 to Rs382,630.

In the international market, gold also registered a downward trend, declining by $106 to settle at $4,252 per ounce.

The market analysts attributed the fall to fluctuations in global bullion prices and a slight recovery in the rupee against the US dollar.

It may be mentioned here that on Thursday, gold prices had surged by more than Rs14,000 per tola, following an increase of Rs1,900 per tola just two days earlier.