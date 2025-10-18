Visa-free countries for UAE passport holders increased in 2025 – Updated list

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has jumped three places to secure 8th spot in latest Henley Passport Index 2025.
In previous year, the Emirati passport stood at 11th place with visa free access to 183 countries. However, the list of visa-free countries has expanded for the UAE passport holders as they can access the 184 countries without prior visa.
List of Visa Free Countries for UAE Passport Holders in 2025
Albania
Andorra
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh (Visa on Arrival)
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Bermuda
Bolivia (VOA)
Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi (VOA)
Cambodia (VOA)
Cameroon (VOA)
Canada (ETA)
Cape Verde Islands (VOA)
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoro Islands (VOA)
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curacao
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Djibouti (VOA)
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
eSwatini
Ethiopia (VOA)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French West Indies
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea (VOA)
Guinea-Bissau (VOA)
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras (VOA)
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia (VOA)
Iran
Iraq (VOA)
Ireland
Israel (ETA)
Italy
Jamaica (VOA)
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya (ETA)
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos (VOA)
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar (VOA)
Malawi (VOA)
Malaysia
Maldives (VOA)
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands (VOA)
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique (ETA)
Namibia (VOA)
Nauru
Nepal (VOA)
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand (ETA)
Nicaragua
Niue (VOA)
North Macedonia
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau Islands (VOA)
Palestinian Territory
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation (ETA)
Rwanda
Samoa (VOA)
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone (VOA)
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Africa
South Korea (ETA)
Spain
Sri Lanka (ETA)
St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA)
St. Lucia
St. Maarten
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania (VOA)
Thailand
The Gambia
Timor-Leste (VOA)
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Türkiye
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu (VOA)
Ukraine
United Kingdom (ETA)
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vatican City
Yemen (VOA)
Zambia
Zimbabwe