Visa-free countries for UAE passport holders increased in 2025 – Updated list

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has jumped three places to secure 8th spot in latest Henley Passport Index 2025.

In previous year, the Emirati passport stood at 11th place with visa free access to 183 countries. However, the list of visa-free countries has expanded for the UAE passport holders as they can access the 184 countries without prior visa.

List of Visa Free Countries for UAE Passport Holders in 2025

Albania

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh (Visa on Arrival)

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bermuda

Bolivia (VOA)

Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi (VOA)

Cambodia (VOA)

Cameroon (VOA)

Canada (ETA)

Cape Verde Islands (VOA)

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoro Islands (VOA)

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Djibouti (VOA)

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

eSwatini

Ethiopia (VOA)

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French West Indies

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea (VOA)

Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras (VOA)

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia (VOA)

Iran

Iraq (VOA)

Ireland

Israel (ETA)

Italy

Jamaica (VOA)

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya (ETA)

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos (VOA)

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar (VOA)

Malawi (VOA)

Malaysia

Maldives (VOA)

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands (VOA)

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique (ETA)

Namibia (VOA)

Nauru

Nepal (VOA)

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand (ETA)

Nicaragua

Niue (VOA)

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau Islands (VOA)

Palestinian Territory

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Reunion

Romania

Russian Federation (ETA)

Rwanda

Samoa (VOA)

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone (VOA)

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Africa

South Korea (ETA)

Spain

Sri Lanka (ETA)

St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA)

St. Lucia

St. Maarten

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania (VOA)

Thailand

The Gambia

Timor-Leste (VOA)

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Türkiye

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu (VOA)

Ukraine

United Kingdom (ETA)

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Yemen (VOA)

Zambia

Zimbabwe