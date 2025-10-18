Crackdown on religious group widens, 681 arrested in Lahore

LAHORE – The police on Saturday intensified their crackdown following violent protests and attacks on law enforcement personnel by a religious group in Lahore as the number of arrests climbed up to 681.

The official sources said that the operation to apprehend those involved in the unrest has now been extended to other cities as authorities pursue the remaining suspects.

The police sources said that investigators are using mobile call records and WhatsApp group data to identify and trace additional culprits. Social media accounts of suspected agitators are also being monitored to track their online activities.

The officials confirmed that several arrests have already been made through digital tracking and social media identification, while efforts are continuing to locate others involved in organizing and inciting the violence.

Just a day earlier, the Punjab government approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sent a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Interior following the recent violence protests.