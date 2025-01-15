AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Germany Student and Work Visa Fee from Pakistan 2025 Update

Germany Student And Work Visa Fee From Pakistan 2025 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – If you are looking to apply for a work or study visa from Pakistan, you can check the complete visa fee and other requisites here.

Check Pakistan Observer guide for travelers to navigate the Schengen visa application process as it provides checklists for required documents, including fees, valid passport, travel itinerary, accommodation proof, travel insurance, and financial evidence.

Germany Visa from Pakistan in local currency

Visa Type Fees
Schengen Visa / Short-term visa (cat. “C”) Rs26,000
Schengen Visa (children aged 6 to 12) Rs13,000
Airport Transit Visa (cat. “A”) Rs26,000
National German Long Term Visa (e.g. study, family reunion)) Rs21,600
Children aged 0-17 for family reunion Rs11,000

Germany Visa from Pakistan

Applicants must apply at the consulate of the country they plan to visit, or where they will spend the most time, and provide documents such as a valid passport, travel itinerary, insurance, proof of accommodation, and financial means.

Following are the details you need to check for Schengen Visa form.

Sections Details
Personal Information Includes full name, birth details (date, place, country), nationality, gender, marital status, and minor details.
Travel Document Information Type, number, issue date, expiration date, and issuing authority of your passport.
Contact Information Residential address, email, phone number.
Additional Details National ID, residence details in another country, and current occupation.
Travel Information Employer/education institution’s contact info, trip purpose, planned Schengen countries, entry details, travel dates, host details, etc.
Previous Schengen Visas Information about any Schengen visas issued in the last three years.
Fingerprints Whether fingerprints were previously collected.
Entry Permit Details of entry permit for final destination, if applicable.
Additional Travel Info Contact details for company representative (for business visas), expenses coverage details.
EU Family Member Information Information on family members who are EU citizens and the relationship.
Signature Place, date, and applicant’s (or guardian’s) signature.

This visa allows visits to any of Europe for up to 3 months within 180 days. The guide also covers visa fees, eligibility, application procedures, and tips for a smooth process, along with advice on meeting travel insurance requirements.

Azerbaijan visit visa latest fee in Pakistan from January 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab all set to regulate keeping of lions, other big cats

  • Pakistan, Top News

‘Pakistan was NEVER an Ally’, White House clears air on formal alliance with Islamabad

  • Pakistan

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif set to meet global leaders at World Govt Summit in UAE

  • Business, Featured

Yousaf School System among 101 sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer