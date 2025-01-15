AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Match officials announced for Pakistan vs West Indies Tests

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MULTAN – Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control teams for the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

The two Tests will be played in Multan from 17-29 January. For the first Test, Australia’s Rodney Tucker and England’s Richard Kettleborough – both ICC Elite Panel Umpires, will perform on-field duties. Australia’s formet Test bowler Paul Reiffel, also member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second Test, starting from Saturday, 25 January, Paul Reiffel will join Rodney Tucker to perform the on-field duties while Richard Kettleborough will be the third umpire. Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

Babar Azam may break Imran Khan’s record in Test series against West Indies

  • Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB clears air on Indian Captain’s visit to Pakistan

  • Sports

Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan take part in PCB Coaching Course

  • Sports

Pakistan Strike Force camp kicks off in Lahore ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer