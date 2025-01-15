Match officials announced for Pakistan vs West Indies Tests

MULTAN – Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control teams for the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

The two Tests will be played in Multan from 17-29 January. For the first Test, Australia’s Rodney Tucker and England’s Richard Kettleborough – both ICC Elite Panel Umpires, will perform on-field duties. Australia’s formet Test bowler Paul Reiffel, also member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second Test, starting from Saturday, 25 January, Paul Reiffel will join Rodney Tucker to perform the on-field duties while Richard Kettleborough will be the third umpire. Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.