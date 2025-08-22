FPSC declares results of CSS written exam 2025 [Full List of Qualified Candidates]

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has declared the result of written exam of CSS Competitive Examination, 2025.

The commission said total 18,139 candidates applied while 12,792 appeared in the exams. Only 354 candidates passed in written exam with pass percentage standing at 2.77 percent.

“Result of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019,” it announced.

Eligible candidates who have qualified the written examination, will be intimated about the schedule of Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce in due course of time.

“Due care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. However, the Commission reserves the rights to rectify any error/omission etc. at any time.”

List of qualified candidates in CSS written exam 2025 is below: