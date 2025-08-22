UK pledges £1.33m to aid Pakistan’s monsoon relief efforts

ISLAMABAD – The United Kingdom has announced humanitarian assistance worth £1.33 million to support Pakistan’s response to the severe impacts of the 2025 monsoon season.

The aid package is expected to benefit more than 223,000 people in seven flood-hit districts of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The UK-funded support covers a wide range of relief and recovery measures, including distribution of food supplies, deployment of mobile health units, restoration of drinking water facilities and irrigation systems, as well as livelihood and agricultural support.

Search and rescue operations are also being backed under the initiative.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott said that UK-sponsored programmes were delivering critical assistance to communities devastated by floods and landslides.

She added that the UK would continue to work closely with federal and provincial governments, alongside humanitarian partners, to strengthen Pakistan’s resilience and emergency response capacity.

As part of this programme, around 2,400 local volunteers have received training in search and rescue techniques across disaster-prone districts.

In Charsadda, 25 trained volunteers have joined Rescue 1122 operations in Buner, assisting efforts to locate and rescue people still missing or trapped under debris.

Temporary medical facilities are being established in areas where clinics have been damaged, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential healthcare.

At the same time, relief agencies are providing displaced families with food packs, non-food supplies, shelter materials, and dignity kits for women.

On other hand, District Coordinators from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Swat and Buner are working with humanitarian organisations on the ground to streamline operations and guarantee timely delivery of aid.