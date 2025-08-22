Match officials named for Pakistan vs South Africa Women’s ODIs

Pakistan’s Saleema Imtiaz will officiate in her first ODI bilateral series when she takes the field during the upcoming three-match women’s ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, with the PCB confirming the match officials for the series.

The three-match ODI series will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium from 16 to 22 September.

Saleema, who is part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be joined by Australia’s Claire Polosak, who returns to Pakistan after officiating in the Pakistan v West Indies women’s series last year in Karachi.

Polosak, also a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will stand in all three ODIs as an on-field umpire.

Humairah Farah has been named as the reserve umpire for the series, while Tariq Rasheed from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also perform the duties of an on-field umpire during the series.

Former Test cricketer Ali Naqvi, a member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team.

Umpire and match referee:

16 September – First ODI. Claire Polosak and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire), Ali Naqvi (match referee)

19 September – Second ODI. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Saleema Imtiaz (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire), Ali Naqvi (match referee)

22 September – Third ODI. Claire Polosak and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire), Ali Naqvi (match referee)