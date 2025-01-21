AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

FPCCI organizes Quran Khawani, Dua for mother of S.M. Tanveer

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and its representative trade bodies including chambers and association organized Quran Khawani [recitation] and Dua [prayer] for Essal-e-Sawab for wife of late S.M Muneer and beloved mother of former Provincial Caretaker Minister Mr. S.M Tanveer on Monday.

Pakistan Observer Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik also expressed condolences with S. M. Tanveer, who is also the Patron-in-Chief UBG/FPCCI, over demise of his mother, and offered special prayer for the departed soul. FPCCI, in its statement, said, “Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, Mr. Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman / VP FPCCI and other Office Bearers of FPCCI arranged Quran Khawani & Dua for Essal-e-Sawab for Wife of Late S.M Muneer and beloved Mother of Mr. S.M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief UBG / FPCCI, Mr. Irfan Muneer and Mr. S.M Imran,”.

The FPCCI also organized Quran Khawani and Dua for Late Haji Jamal Uddin, Former VP FPCCI at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi. The office bearers of the federation, representative of trade bodies (Chambers & Associations) EC and GB members FPCCI and UBG leadership took part in the ceremony.

Zaki Ejaz, the FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice-President, expressed sorrow and grief over demise of the mother of S.M Tanveer, and prayed for the bereaved family.

News desk

