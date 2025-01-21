TECNO Mobile joins hands with MILO for Active Pakistan Marathon

TECNO Mobile proudly partnered with MILO for the Active Pakistan Marathon in Lahore as the official Technology Partner, reinforcing its commitment to promoting health and active lifestyle in Pakistan.

The marathon, held on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Cricket Ground, DHA Phase 6, Lahore. Featured various categories, including 10 km, 5 km, 1 km, and a 0.5 km race for differently abled individuals. Thousands of participants, including families and a significant number of women, enthusiastically joined this vibrant event.

As the Technology Partner, TECNO Mobile celebrated the winners with its latest products. The first-place finisher in the 10 km race was awarded the TECNO Spark 30 Pro, while the second-place winner received the TECNO Spark 30C, and the third-place finisher was presented with a TECNO Smart Watch. Speaking at the event, Bruce Tao, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared:

“We are thrilled to partner with the MILO Active Pakistan Marathon in Lahore as the official Technology Partner. At TECNO Mobile, a brand dedicated to youth, we recognize the importance of promoting sports and healthy lifestyles. Supporting such events inspires individuals to lead active lives. Our partnership with Naseem Shah for the SPARK series further reflects our commitment to sports and fostering community engagement.

It was inspiring to see people of all ages and families participate in this wonderful event.”