Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 27 October, 2024

KARACHI—The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was recorded at Rs 277.2 in the local and open market on Sunday, with a selling rate of Rs 278.7.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 277.2 278.7 Euro EUR 298.2 300.95 UK Pound GBP 357.15 360.65 UAE Dirham AED 75.25 75.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1 Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 187.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 731 739 Canadian Dollar CAD 202 205 China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69 Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98 Indian Rupee IND 3.34 3.44 Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.71 913.71 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44 Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.14 77.14 Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204 Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57 Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51 Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).