Four dead as US Army-contracted plane goes down in southern Philippines

WASHINGTON – An American military-contracted jet crashed in the Bangsamoro region in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board.

Reports shared in international media quoting the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of a small plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. US Embassy spox said the ill-fated jet was contracted by the US army, and that officials from Indo-Pacific Command will share a more detailed statement on the plane crash.

US Army Plane Crash in Philippines

Four bodies were said to be residents of other countries and the bodies were retrieved from the wreckage in Ampatuan town, local authorities said. Area residents of Bangsamoro claimed that smoke clouds appeared in the region after they heard an explosion before aircraft hit ground.

Meanwhile, Philippine media shared no injuries or deaths near the crash site, which was cordoned off by security forces personnel as rescuers rushed to site.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow on this…