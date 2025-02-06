AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Stamp Papers in Pakistan now requires Biometric Verification in Pakistan; details inside

Stamp Papers In Pakistan Now Requires Biometric Verification In Pakistan Details Inside
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A new rule in Pakistan makes Biometric Verification mandatory for the issuance of Stamp Papers – the documents related to the transfer of property and other financial agreements.

In the latest bid to end the menace of fake stamp papers, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration rolled out new rule, making biometric verification mandatory for issuance of stamp papers. Any stamp papers issued without biometric verification will now be considered fraudulent.

Islamabad DC Irfan Memon confirmed that stamp vendors would no longer be allowed to issue stamp papers without NADRA’s biometric verification. He further emphasized that move would help eliminate fake stamp papers from the city and provide citizens with secure and authentic transactions.

Stamp Paper Update

The decision comes amid reports of increasing issues faced by citizens in revenue and other legal matters due to the use of counterfeit stamp papers while fraudulent cases linked to fake stamp papers have been on the rise in recent months.

With the introduction of biometric verification, ICT district administration aims to safeguard citizens from such issues and ensure the authenticity of all stamp papers issued moving forward.

Stamp Duties, Court Fees increased in Punjab; Check New Rates here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Karachi Schools to get Three back-to-back Holidays next week; Check Notification

  • Featured, Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat Holiday announced for Feb 14

  • Pakistan

Punjab CM laptop scheme new minimum marks eligibility announced

  • Pakistan

BISE Lahore Class 10th date sheet 2025 released

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer