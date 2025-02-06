Stamp Papers in Pakistan now requires Biometric Verification in Pakistan; details inside

ISLAMABAD – A new rule in Pakistan makes Biometric Verification mandatory for the issuance of Stamp Papers – the documents related to the transfer of property and other financial agreements.

In the latest bid to end the menace of fake stamp papers, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration rolled out new rule, making biometric verification mandatory for issuance of stamp papers. Any stamp papers issued without biometric verification will now be considered fraudulent.

Islamabad DC Irfan Memon confirmed that stamp vendors would no longer be allowed to issue stamp papers without NADRA’s biometric verification. He further emphasized that move would help eliminate fake stamp papers from the city and provide citizens with secure and authentic transactions.

Stamp Paper Update

The decision comes amid reports of increasing issues faced by citizens in revenue and other legal matters due to the use of counterfeit stamp papers while fraudulent cases linked to fake stamp papers have been on the rise in recent months.

With the introduction of biometric verification, ICT district administration aims to safeguard citizens from such issues and ensure the authenticity of all stamp papers issued moving forward.