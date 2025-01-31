Pakistani woman among 67 killed in Potomac River plane crash in Washington 

WASHINGTON – A Pakistani woman is among the 67 people, who lost their lives in a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The regional plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with the army helicopter with three officers on onboard and crashed into the Potomac River as it was approaching the airport for landing.

US authorities have confirmed that all 67 are dead, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Pakistani woman Asri Hussain was also boarding the ill-fated passenger plane, his husband Hamad Raza told local media. He said on January 30, around 8 pm, his wife sent him a text message saying that the plane was about to land. When Hamad replied to her messages, they were not delivered, which made him think something was wrong.

He said Asri had traveled to Wichita, Kansas, for work and was returning when this tragic event occurred.

The couple got married two years ago. Asri was about 26 years old, while Hamad was 25. Both were graduates of Indiana University.

Hamad Raza’s father, Dr. Hashim Raza, is from Karachi and a graduate of Dow University. He is one of the most renowned doctors in Missouri and is currently serving at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the wreckage of the destroyed passenger plane, which was scattered in three parts, was retrieved from just a few feet of water in the Potomac River, although the bodies of all the deceased have not yet been recovered.