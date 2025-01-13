Four citizens killed in dacoits’ firing in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – At least four citizens were killed by dacoits in Basti Lashari within the Zahir Pir police station precinct on Monday.

Upon receiving information about the presence of dacoits belonging to the Andhar, Shar and Kosh gangs, the police launched an immediate operation to pursue the suspects.

An exchange of gunfire is underway between the police and the dacoits.

Under the supervision of DSP Khanpur Azhar Iqbal and DSP Sadar Circle Khalid Mahmood, according to the Punjab police spokesperson, the police teams are making extensive efforts to encircle the suspects and to bring them to justice.

The spokesperson expressed strong hope that the police would successfully apprehend the attacking dacoits.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

The IGP directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murders. Senior police officials along with the Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams reached the scene to collect evidence.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan strongly condemned the incident, stating that the loss of innocent lives is deeply tragic. He assured that the perpetrators would soon be brought to justice and justice would be served.