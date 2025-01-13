AGL37.8▲ 0.83 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.06▲ 7.42 (0.04%)BOP10.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY6.92▲ 0.24 (0.04%)DCL8.72▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML38.05▲ 0.65 (0.02%)DGKC100▲ 0.25 (0.00%)FCCL34.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)FFL17.28▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC125.85▼ -0.2 (0.00%)HUMNL13.74▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.69▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.61▲ 0.03 (0.00%)MLCF43.53▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP61.3▲ 0.31 (0.01%)OGDC223.74▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)PAEL42.01▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PIBTL8.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL195▲ 1.91 (0.01%)PRL38.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)PTC23.85▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)SEARL96.25▲ 1.71 (0.02%)TELE8.74▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL34.42▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP13.02▲ 0.63 (0.05%)TREET22.5▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG62.65▲ 0 (0.00%)UNITY32.24▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.71▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement for Hajj 2025

JEDDAH – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah inked the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between the two countries.

The agreement shows that 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. It also includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

Special accommodation will be offered in Mina to pilgrims at reduced rates. The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Both sides also agreed to roll out a short Hajj programme of 20 to 25 days under which pilgrims will have to options to pick their duration of stay in Madinah from four to eight days.

Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information. A special mobile app will provide all information to the pilgrims on their mobile phones, enabling them to stay updated about their Hajj group’s information, training schedule, flight details, accommodations in Saudi Arabia, and live maps and locations of sites during Hajj.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.

Our Correspondent

