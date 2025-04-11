National awards along with PKR 5. 2m cash prize announced by PAL

Iftikhar Arif named for Kamal-e-Fun Award along with Rs1m cash prize

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has announced the prestigious literary award Kamal-e-Fun (2023) along with the cash prize of PKR 1 million for prominent poet Iftikhar Arif.

The announcement was made on Thursday after the meeting of the panel of judges consisting of well-known writers and scholars; Dr.

Inam ul Haq Javid, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Parveen Malik, Madad Ali Sindhi, Anwer Sen Roy, Dr.

Rauf Parekh, Dr.Abaseen Yousafzai, Neelofar Iqbal, Hassam Hur, Hafeez Khan, Dr.Safeer Awan, Dr.Wahid Bukhsh Buzdar, Abdul Qayooum Bedar, Dr.Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Dr.

Baseera Anbreen at the PAL conference room.

After much deliberation and discussions, the judges agreed on the acclaimed poet’s name unanimously.

Former Caretaker Minister for Education and a writer himself, Madad Ali Sindhi presided over the meeting.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work.Dr.Najeeba Arif, Chairperson, PAL congratulated Iftikhar Arif for the singular honour and called him a great poet and scholar of Pakistan.

She also announced the National Literary Awards for the year 2023, given on the best literary books written during the year 2023 in Urdu and other Pakistani languages in a Press Conference.

According to the decision of the panel, for Urdu Prose (Creative Literature) Saadat Hasan Manto Award is given to Tahira Iqbal on her Book “Harrpa.

” For Urdu Prose (Criticism & Research) Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award is given to Dr.

Amjad Tufail & Farrukh Yaar on their books “Hamasar Urdu Afsana” & “Isheq Nama” on his book “Urdu Adab Maholiati Tanazur.

” For Urdu Poetry, Dr.Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award is given to Ghulam Hussain Sajid on his book “Tajawuz.

” For Punjabi Poetry Syed Waris Shah Award is given to Qabil Jafferi on his Book “Uppar.

” For Punjabi Prose Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award is given to Naseer Ahmad on his book “Kih Paatar Da Jeevna.

” For Sindhi Poetry Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award is given to Abrar Abro on his book “Akhun Khe Pandh Karno Aa” and for Sindhi Prose Mirza Qaleech Baig Award is given to Dr.Mushtaq Bagani on his book “Nagar Thate Jo Samaj.

” For Pushto Poetry Khushhal Khan Khattak Award is given to M.R Shafaq on his book “Gul Rang”, and for Pushto Prose Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award is given to Abdul Karim Baryale on his book “Da Kulyato Da Matan Inteqadi Serena.

” For Balochi Prose Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award is given to Prof.Dr.Muhammad Yousuf on his book “Balochi a Brahui Zubanani Siali” and for Balochi Poetry Mast Tawakli Award is given to Wahab Shohaz on his book “Charagan Dam Na Burtag.

” For Seraiki Poetry Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award is given to Aziz Shahid on his book “Chaak” and for Seraiki Prose Dr.Maher Abdul Haq Award is given to Riffat Abbass on his book “Neelyan Silhan Pichhoon.

” For Brahui Poetry Taj Muhammad Tajal Award is given to Babal Noor on his book “Chankas Astar” for Brahui Prose Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award is given to Imran Rafique on his book “Adabi Theory O Brahui Adab.

” For Hindko Poetry Saeen Ahmad Ali Award is given to Dr.Khawar Chaudhri on his book “Bujhna Deewa”, for Hindko Prose Khatir Ghaznavi Award is given to Akhtar Naeem on her Book “Qustantunia, Angoora, Samrna.

” For English Prose Pitras Bukhari Award is given to M.Athar Tahir on the book “Second Coming” for English Poetry Daud Kamal Award is given to Ejaz Rahim on his Book “Beyond Dates and Pomegranates.

” For Translation Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award is given to Shaukat Nawaz Niazi on his book “Jalawatni Aur Saltanat.

” The award money Rs.200,000/- will be given to each of the award winner for the National Literary Award 2023.