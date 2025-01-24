NA speaker summons negotiation committee meeting day after Imran Khan’s decline

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday summoned the meeting of the negotiation committee on January 28.

The government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui stated that the PTI was invited to attend the meeting, and the party did not yet decline participation.

He added that the PTI did not officially inform them in writing about ending the negotiations.

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has hinted at the possibility of resuming negotiations, conditional upon the formation of the commission first.

Just a day ago, Imran Khan announced to end ongoing negotiations with the government.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar informed the media that the founding chairman of PTI made the announcement of ending negotiations today while in jail.

Barrister Gohar stated that the government was supposed to form a commission within seven days but the judicial commissions for May 9 and November 26 had not been constituted yet, which is why they were announcing the end of negotiations.

The PTI chairman added that he met with the founding chairman of PTI on Thursday, and it was made clear that since the commission has not been formed, the negotiations would end.

The founding chairman also stated that there would be no further rounds of negotiations.

Barrister Gohar expressed that the PTI had hoped for continued negotiations and progress but it seemed the political differences are so vast that the ice was not melting. It is unfortunate that there has been no announcement from the government until Thursday.

He further mentioned that if a commission is to be formed, it should consist of three senior judges from the Supreme Court or High Court. PTI would continue its struggle according to the constitution and law, and would work against an independent judiciary and the 26th Amendment.

Barrister Gohar also shared that the founding chairman of PTI made it clear that they are not waiting for any foreign assistance, and they would start their struggle in collaboration with all political parties.

On Tuesday, PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub had also stated that if the government did not announce the judicial commission, the negotiations would not move forward.

On the other hand, a member of the government’s negotiation committee and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the government committee would present a written response to PTI’s demands in a day or two.