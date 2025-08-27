Former Australia captain Michael Clarke issues message after skin cancer diagnosis

SYDNEY -Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he continues to battle skin cancer and has urged his fans to take preventive measures to protect themselves from the disease.

In a message posted on social media, Clarke shared that he had developed another lesion on his nose as a result of the condition. “Skin cancer is a reality, especially in Australia. I’ve got another cut on my nose,” he wrote. The former skipper added that early check-ups and timely treatment are essential to avoid complications.

Clarke issued a friendly reminder: “Get your skin checked regularly—prevention is better than cure.” He stressed that in his case, consistent medical monitoring and early diagnosis have played a vital role in managing the illness.

Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup triumph before retiring the same year, first experienced symptoms of skin cancer a few years ago.

However, he chose not to immediately disclose the details of his condition publicly. His latest message marks a rare and candid acknowledgment of the health challenges he continues to face.

Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer globally, with prolonged exposure to the sun cited as a major cause.

Several former Australian cricketers including Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath have also battled skin-related health issues – the risks faced by sportsmen frequently exposed to outdoor conditions.

The fans and health experts lauded Clark over his awareness message about skin issues, proper checkup and preventive care.