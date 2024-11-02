Malaysia online visa fee for Pakistanis in November 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani nationals who are planning to explore a foreign country as a tourist within reasonable budget, Malaysia could be perfect choice for them.

Malaysia offers a blend of bustling cities, beaches, lush rainforests and historic landmarks, making it an emerging tourist destination in the world.

As per Malaysian rules, Pakistani nationals are required to get a visit visa before traveling to the country as tourist. Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for the electronic visa with validity of six months.

The Malaysia eVisa for Pakistanis is valid for six months from the date it is approved.

Documents required for Malaysia eVisa

Pakistani passport

A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page

A recent passport-size photo of the applicant

Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

Malaysia e-Visa Fee in November 2024

The fee for eVisa of Malaysia for tourists stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of November 2, 2024, one Ringgit is equal to Rs63.39 so the electronic single entry visa costs Rs1,267.

The applicants will also pay the visa processing fee that stands at 105 Ringgit [Rs6,655], in addition to the services charges. Applicants can paying the eVisa processing fee with a valid debit or credit card.