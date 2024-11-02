Parliamentarians’ names sent to SC for formation of Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD – A progress has been made regarding the formation of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

The names of parliamentarians from both the National Assembly and Senate have been submitted to the Supreme Court for inclusion in the Judicial Commission.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, following Article 175-A of the Constitution, has instructed the Supreme Court Registrar to forward nominations for the Judicial Commission. This includes Senator Farooq H. Naek from the government benches and Senator Shibli Faraz from the opposition, recommended by Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senator Shibli Faraz.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also sent a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission with nominations from parliamentary parties.

The National Assembly has nominated Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and PML-N’s Sheikh Aftab for the commission. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq nominated Roshan Khurshid Bharucha for the reserved women’s seat.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, following the 26th Amendment, five members from Parliament are now included in the Judicial Commission, with all nominations sent to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission. There is equal representation from both the government and opposition in the nominees submitted by Parliament.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq finalized these names after consultations with Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and all parliamentary parties, and the Supreme Court has now received the nominations.